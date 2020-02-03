KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's celebration after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl was so big it showed up on the National Weather Service radar.
They sent out a tweet late Sunday night showing the explosions from all the fireworks.
Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020
Long after Hard Rock Stadium in Miami emptied, the Kansas City metro area still smelled of smoke because of those celebrations.
