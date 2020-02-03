Kansas City erupts in Super Bowl celebration, detected by National Weather Service radar

Kansas City's celebration after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl was so big it showed up on the National Weather Service radar.

 (NWS Kansas City)

They sent out a tweet late Sunday night showing the explosions from all the fireworks.

Long after Hard Rock Stadium in Miami emptied, the Kansas City metro area still smelled of smoke because of those celebrations.

