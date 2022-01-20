KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Oxford Dictionary defines domestic violence as “violent or aggressive behavior within the home, typically involving the violent abuse of a spouse or partner.”
The Rose Brooks Center, a local domestic violence shelter, says property damage is a type of physical violence and does qualify as domestic abuse.
The Rose Brooks Center made contact with 1,054 victims of domestic violence in 2021. Of those, 358 of the victims reported property damage as a part of their abuse.
“What many people don’t understand is that when we talk about physical violence, we consider destruction of property physical violence. We consider throwing items at somebody or near somebody physical violence,” said Rose Brooks Center Marketing Director Scott Brooks.
Mason says, oftentimes, victims themselves don’t view their abuse as domestic violence unless there’s an assault involved. But domestic abuse comes in many forms, not just physical.
“There’s also emotional and verbal abuse, which many survivors that I’ve worked with over the years will tell you sticks with them the longest psychologically,” Mason said. “You also have financial abuse [where] somebody is controlling your finances. Or somebody is sabotaging your work. Or damaging your credit score to keep you isolated and maintain power and control. And, there’s technology abuse. There’s a wide range of definitions.”
Mason says it’s important to recognize abuse and intervene because oftentimes controlling, abusive behavior only gets worse over time.
He encourages anyone facing a controlling partner call a domestic violence hotline.
“Our job is to educate them, listen to them, validate their experiences and just help them understand what they’re experiencing,” Mason said.
It’s also important to step in if a friend of loved one confides in you that they’re experiencing red flags in a relationship.
“Encourage them not only to reach out to a professional, but believe them. What we say and what is very common is that when somebody discloses abuse or is talking about their own relationship experience, you’re only getting a small part of the truth,” he said.
The Rose Brooks 24-hour crisis hotline is 816-861-6100.
