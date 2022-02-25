KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whitney Manney's bold styles and creative appeal got her the chance of a lifetime from Kansas City to L.A. Her looks were chosen for Bel Air. It’s the reboot of the popular 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
“I got a text from the costume designer Fernando Rodriguez. I honestly thought somebody was trolling me,” Manney said.
Manney learned quickly that it wasn’t a joke.
Manney said she sent out designs like skirts, scarves and earrings for the character of Ashley Banks.
“It’s just such an exhilarating experience to see your work on the screen. But on the screen in the sense that people outside of Kansas City are going to see this work,” she said.
Manney's work isn't Bel Air's only taste of Kansas City.
Michael Russaw, a Kansas City barber, keeps the actors fresh.
“I wake up, go outside and see a billboard with my work sitting right there in front of me. It's just an amazing feeling,” Russaw said.
Russaw got his break from working closely with Morgan Cooper. Cooper is Bel Air’s creator and a fellow Kansas Citian.
“Just the fact that he has delivered everyone he's known in Kansas City and brought them out here to L.A. He could have picked somebody from out here [LA] but he didn't."
Both creatives said they're grateful to represent their city and they're excited to see where this takes them.
“I wouldn't have ever thought at this point in our career that I'd be ready for an opportunity like this. But we're doing it, we're here,” Manney said.
Episodes of Bel Air are streaming now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.