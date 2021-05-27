KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We've shown you video numerous times of large crowds gathered on city streets to watch drivers do donuts and other stunts.
After weeks of discussion the city council has now passed an ordinance to crackdown on this behavior.
It’s a sound heard often in the kc metro streets and they are called sideshows.
After years of tires screeching, Kansas City leaders are applying an emergency brake on the illegal activity.
“This is going to be important for the city to make sure that we are actually shutting down what has been a public nuisance,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
This afternoon city council voted in favor of additional punishments for those apart of the sideshows.
Drivers caught can get up to a $150 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail, second violations jump up to $300 and/or up to 60 days in jail, and third violations can result in up to $500 and/or six months in jail.
As for spectators they can face up to a $100 fine and vehicles believed to be involved can be impounded by police.
“We know the folks want to go out and celebrate and do all types of things, but really more important is also making sure we are safe. “We’ve had homicides near these sideshows, we’ve had lots of issues relating to some of the street racing activities,” says Mayor Lucas.
Recently, KCTV5 spoke with some members of the local sideshows and they told us, they’ve reached out to the city several times, in hopes they can help them get a safe and secure spot to have their shows.
“We tried multiple times to communicate with them to give us a lot, a parking lot, an abandoned building, something but it’s like every time we try to do it they come up with a reason of why we can’t do it,” says Sideshow member Roy Anderson.
Anderson told us if they can get a place to do the shows, they would stay off the streets.
When we asked Mayor Lucas about their request, he said the city will look into it but their main concern is keeping the community safe right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.