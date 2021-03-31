KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Councilman Brandon Ellington is facing a charge out of Kansas City Municipal Court.
According to documents KCTV5 has obtained, the alleged incident leading to the charge happened at the Soirée Steakhouse & Oyster Bar at 1512 E. 18th St. at 9:45 p.m. on March 20.
At that time, it is alleged that Brandon Ellington “did inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful or offensive contact upon [redacted] by poking in the chest multiple times.”
A court appearance is mandatory and is set to happen at the end of April.
According to the police department, the victim walked into the police station to "report an assault."
Ellington is expected to speak to the media at 3:30 p.m.
Stay with KCTV5 News; we will have further coverage on this later today.
😶😶😶😶 I'll be going live after committee, check my fb pg for updates.... smhhttps://t.co/2uHBU7oR6Nhttps://t.co/2uHBU7oR6N— Brandon Ellington (@ellington_b) March 31, 2021
LIVE: Councilman Brandon Ellington is facing a charge out of Kansas City Municipal Court for allegedly poking someone in the chest multiple times. Now, he is speaking to the media. https://t.co/PNmBDT4tt8— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 31, 2021
