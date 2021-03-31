Brandon Ellington
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Councilman Brandon Ellington is facing a charge out of Kansas City Municipal Court.

According to documents KCTV5 has obtained, the alleged incident leading to the charge happened at the Soirée Steakhouse & Oyster Bar at 1512 E. 18th St. at 9:45 p.m. on March 20.

At that time, it is alleged that Brandon Ellington “did inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful or offensive contact upon [redacted] by poking in the chest multiple times.”

A court appearance is mandatory and is set to happen at the end of April.

According to the police department, the victim walked into the police station to "report an assault."

Ellington is expected to speak to the media at 3:30 p.m.

