KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City city council approved two ordinances Thursday that reallocates about $44 million in the police department's funding to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and eight councilmembers sponsored the measures.
The were approved by a 9-4 vote.
The city manager will negotiate with police officials over how the money is spent, with an emphasis on community engagement, prevention, mental health services and other public services.
The votes came after a very tense debate on the matter.
“The next murder is on your hands," said councilmember Theresa Loar, one of four who opposed the resolutions.
Lucas responded to criticism and said the measures are not defunding the police.
“All they have to do is work with us," Lucas said. "All they have to do is listen. All they have to do is report back to us with what they are doing to enhance public safety."
Councilmember Dan Fowler said there was no plan on the matter and questioned how quick it went through the process.
“I support working collaboratively to come up with solutions to solve complex issues," Fowler said. "These are complex issues. I don’t support change without a plan and that’s what is happening here.”
Critics say the ordinances are defunding the police, while proponents say its keeping the police department more accountable.
Lucas will sign both ordinances and then after 10 days, the contract negotiating process starts with the Board of Police Commissioners.
Kansas City police respond
Kansas City Police Chief Smith said the mayor and other sponsors did not reach to the department prior to Thursday's news.
“I am disheartened Mayor Lucas and the other sponsoring council members did not reach out to the Police Department prior to today’s press conference to notify us of such a policy shift," Smith said. "As a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, the Mayor meets monthly with other Board members, Department members and the public. At these meetings, we discuss performance and statistics from each bureau, including crime, budgets, policy and other matters. The Mayor and the other sponsoring council members have not previously mentioned this proposal, so our discussions about it are just beginning.”
The ordinances come days after Smith wrote in a blog that the department needs more funding because it is facing a serious shortage of officers.
He also said if more funding is not approved, community outreach programs such as the Police Athletic League and youth programs would have to be cut so officers can be used to respond to 911 calls.
The police department received $238 million in the current year budget. In his blog, Smith asked citizens to urge the city council to allocate some of the $97.5 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to police.
If the police budget is reduced by $44 million, it would equal 20 percent of the city’s general fund revenue, which is the minimum required by state law.
The Fraternal Order of Police in Kansas City said its executive board is "exploring all legal and legislative remedies while we wait to hear from those tasked with running KCPD and keeping the citizens safe."
An FOP news release called Lucas' actions "reckless."
Councilmembers say they were left out of discussions
Eight councilmembers and Lucas are listed as co-sponsors of the resolutions.
All four councilmembers from the Northland say they were left out of these discussions.
All four also oppose the changes and say they didn’t know about the ordinances until KCTV5 shared the news.
Those four councilmembers conducted a press conference, addressing their concerns about the matter.
