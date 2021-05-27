KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City council on Thursday approved an ordinance aimed at reducing street racing in Kansas City.
The new ordinance gives Kansas City police the power to seize vehicles at a later time following the execution of a search warrant.
The vehicles can be impounded for 30 days, but drivers will be given an opportunity to appeal the ruling.
Fist-time violations can result in a fine up to $150 and/or 30 days in prison.
“This ordinance makes it clear: our priority is keeping people—participants, spectators and passersby—safe and illegal street racing activities will be met with tougher legal consequences," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "We continue exploring ways to create safer, legal options for events where people can show off their cars without jeopardizing the safety of others. In the meantime, participants will have to follow the law.”
