KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders are considering a measure that would give up to 10 days of paid COVID-19 leave to city workers who test positive for the virus.
Kansas City's Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee on Wednesday morning is set to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal.
Ordinance 220010 has several conditions in place for city workers to be able to tap into those 10 days of paid COVID leave. The employees wishing to utilize those days must:
- be required to isolate by the standards of the Kansas City Health Department.
- have tested positive for COVID-19.
- have not exhausted their COVID-specific paid days that were previously required to be made available to American employees via federal order, an order that expired Dec. 31, 2020.
- be unable to work virtually.
If the measure is passed, it will then move on to the Full Council, either this Thursday or next Thursday.
The committee meeting takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 26th Floor of City Hall.
