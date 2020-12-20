KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just knowing the number of homicides we’ve had in Kansas City this year is hard enough, but when you stop to think about the number of children left behind, that takes it to next level heartache.
On Saturday, nearly a dozen local families devastated by homicide were able to give their children some Christmas cheer.
“It’s truly a blessing,” said Chequita Long, who lost her husband to violence.
And if ever a blessing was needed for her family, it’s now.
“They lost their father on Thanksgiving evening. They were actually in the car with him at the time. So, times have been rough for us,” Long said.
Long’s two children are struggling. The family is missing their husband and father who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving night. It’s been an unimaginable time of grief.
“My son had his birthday during everything. My husband’s birthday is tomorrow. So, we really appreciate it,” Long said.
But this Christmas, there will be some joy thanks to donors and Mother’s in Charge. The group presented 11 families with household supplies and gifts along with gift cards to shop for the children. This year’s donations will provide Christmas for 27 children.
Mothers in Charge founder Rosilyn Temple says it’s incredibly important these families know they are loved.
“Just seeing their smile and a tear, saying they’re grateful and they’re thankful that we haven’t forgotten about them,” Temple said.
Temple says people need to stop and think about the effect violence has on families, especially on children. It’s a kind of heartache Long knows all too well.
And while she’s grateful for the gifts, she has advice for every day.
“Love and hug on your loved ones, keep them close,” she said.
