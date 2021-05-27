KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People from the Kansas City community and beyond are trying to keep a local bookstore in business through donations.
The building Willa’s Books and Vinyl operates out of was sold to a developer. Now, the owner is looking for a new place.
Until Wednesday, owner Willa Robinson was facing financial uncertainty for her store’s future. Finding, filling and marketing a new location takes time and money.
“Being the age that I am,” said Willa. “I don’t need any stress.”
She says her bookstore give Kansas Citians a place to find Black authors and stores not offered in big box stores.
“There’s nowhere else in the city that you can get the books I have about the Black experience,” Willa said.
She wasn’t going to let the news of her building’s sale get her down and neither was the Kansas City community. Donors raised $10,000 in 48 hours.
“Two days,” said Aya Coffee and Books owner Jahna Riley. “I was just amazed and really happy.”
Jahna used her platform to share Willa’s story to keep Black business thriving.
“Black businesses are important and they have to be resourced and given opportunities to thrive,” Jahna said. “They are an important part of our cities fabric.”
Willa’s store is a place for people to deepen their understanding of the lives of Black people across the world.
“If there were no Black bookstores, where would they go,” said Willa.
Willa said people have leaned on her books to educate themselves about race in America since the death of George Floyd last year.
“It’s important our presence is here,” Willa said.
Thanks to people who donated, Willa’s store will continue to have a presence in Kansas City.
