KANSAS CITY, MO — The Kansas City community, led by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and ArtsTech, is raising funds to buy a used van for a mother of eight who was caught in crossfire near 79th and Troost Avenue in Kansas City on Thanksgiving evening.
Danielle Benson says her young son and older brother were inside the store when someone opened fire outside of the Troost Market in Kansas City, Missouri.
She ducked for cover inside her van.
“Thank goodness, none of her children were injured, she was not injured, that is, you know that alone is a really, really great story but it's not where the story should end,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “She really is paying a price for acts of violence in our community. She has no involvement in the criminal event that occurred. She simply was in the parking lot at the wrong time. Because of that, she's really struggling to get her life back on track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.