KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - An outpouring of outrage and sorrow following the shooting death of 1-year-old Tyron Payton. It happened Monday near 33rd and South Benton. Police say someone walked up firing into a car with the little boy and his parents inside. The family then drove to a local fire station to get help.

Pastors and antiviolence groups from across the city gathered Tuesday to hand out fliers asking for information. There's a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. But in a historically violent year in Kansas City, they're also angry.

“This happened in the middle of the day,” resident Ron Hunt said.

“It seems like every month we have a baby losing their life,” Bishop Tony Caldwell said.

“We have to stand up and say enough is enough,” resident Desmound Logan said.

“Kansas City has to do better,” Pastor Emanuel Cleaver III said.

“It shouldn't take the death of a small child for us to come together,” resident Marquita Taylor said.

“This little boy will have the full power of the community and the full power of KCPD. We're coming after you and we're going to get you,” Deputy Chief Karl Oakman said.

Firefighters from the firehouse at 32nd and Indiana where the family went for help joined them to say this needs to stop.

Zachary Fatall is a firefighter at the station. When the family pulled into the station, it didn't take long for him to realize what had just happened.

“You could tell there was bullet holes in the car. The man in the passenger seat had blood all over him. I knew what was going on,” Fatall said. “We did everything we could to stop the bleeding and get him to the hospital as fast as we could.”

1-year-old Payton didn't make it. For first responders, it's part of a harsh everyday reality.

“If I let it eat away at me there's no way I'd survive doing this job,” Fatall said.

It's also not the first time Kansas City fire stations have been impacted by gun violence.

“This year so far we've had three different fire stations shot up,” Kansas City Fire Department Chief Jimmy Walker said.

Chief Walker says it's frustrating for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

“This is our home too. We're invested in this neighborhood and invested in making it better,” Chief Walker said.

To them, it's time to act for the good of the community they serve.

“It's terrible. I hope it changes. But until there's massive policy change, it's not gonna,” Fatall said.