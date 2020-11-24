KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The South Broadland Presbyterian Church has been vandalized for the 2nd time in a month.
Tuesday morning the church's daycare employees arrived to find shattered glass from 12 broken windows around the building. Nothing was taken from inside.
"It feels like someone's trying to make a point," said Todd Moore, a member.
Broadland's members said they pride themselves on diversity and inclusiveness within the congregation. Earlier this year the congregation posted a Black Lives Matter banner along Holmes road.
Susan Howard, an elder in the church, said that the church's mission is part of the reason she and others worship at Broadland.
"It's full of love and warmth and the Holy Spirit," Howard said.
On Nov. 3, the night of the election, someone cut the banner down. The church raised enough money to replace it via GoFundMe. It went up Monday night.
The next morning, the congregation found the mess. There was so much glass inside the building the daycare had to cancel services for the day. Employees spent the morning patching windows and washing bins full of toys where small shards had fallen.
"The timing was such that you can't help but wonder," Howard said.
Despite the costly damage, the congregation plans to turn the other cheek. Howard said the vandal is welcome to attend their services, which have gone virtual during the pandemic.
They also plan to keep promoting their mission.
"We're not going to back off from the idea of social justice," Moore said. "This has emboldened us to be more supportive of the activity the pastor has led here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.