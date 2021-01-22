KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's a lot riding on the AFC Championship, and we're not just talking about a spot in the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is feeling confident about a Chiefs victory, and he's willing to put some world famous Kansas City barbecue on the line.
The mayor has made a friendly wager with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Lucas is putting up a platter from Gates along with Monarchs gear and Chiefs masks from Made in KC.
Buffalo is wagering wings and food from some of their local restaurants.
If the Chiefs prevail, Lucas plans on giving his winnings to local health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.