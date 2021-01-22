GENERIC: Mayor Quinton Lucas (updated Nov. 2020 headshot sent to us)
(Submitted to KCTV5 News by the mayor's office)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's a lot riding on the AFC Championship, and we're not just talking about a spot in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is feeling confident about a Chiefs victory, and he's willing to put some world famous Kansas City barbecue on the line.

The mayor has made a friendly wager with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Lucas is putting up a platter from Gates along with Monarchs gear and Chiefs masks from Made in KC.

Buffalo is wagering wings and food from some of their local restaurants.

If the Chiefs prevail, Lucas plans on giving his winnings to local health care workers.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.