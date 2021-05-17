HAMMOND, IN (KCTV/WBBM) -- A search is underway for a 12-year-old boy from Kansas City.
Kyrin Carter has autism. He was on a trip with his family to Hammond, Indiana when he vanished.
He was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue. A flyer released Sunday indicates Kyrin could be in danger and in need of medical attention.
He and his family are in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities have utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV’s, and ground and water crews.
There were more than 80 emergency personnel and civilians searching the area Sunday night. If you spot him, do not approach him because he could become frightened. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately.
Kyrin is a Black male with light skin, wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve shirt and no shoes.
“It’s been just over 24 hours, so yes, we are still considering this a rescue mission,” said Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg. “If it’s possible, we’re searching everywhere. We’re searching the water as well. But we’re optimistic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.