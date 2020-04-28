KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At a time when so many of us have wellness on the mind, Joe and Latoyia Mays are doing what they know best.
The Laya Center is a holistic wellness destination in downtown Kansas City. This is where the May’s say they reconnect people to nature and healing themselves.
“Health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds now a days and then figuring out how to do it on a natural level that's what we do," Joe Mays said.
With the onset of the COVID-19, the couple had to shift. Now, they’re performing less services like massages and facials and focusing on retail.
Latoyia Mays is one of the center’s herbalists. She’s cooking up her latest potions that are tackling the symptoms of the coronavirus.
The CDC says there is no treatment for COVID-19. So, like many doctors right now, herbalists are learning as they go – working off of experience.
"That's how herbal medicine works all the time, we're going off what are the symptoms what are the actions. what constituents can we mix together to create the internal environment where this can't survive," said Latoyia Mays, talking about herbal medicine.
She says by raising the PH level in the body it creates the right internal environment to alleviate symptoms associated with COVID-19. They are working on things like building the immune system, eliminating mucus in the body and heating the body because the virus has show it’s wet and cold.
The Laya Center is working with people who have test positive for coronavirus. They also have clients who are experiencing symptoms but have not taken a test. Then, there’s also the people who just want to be as healthy as they can right now.
The couple is passionate about holistic health. Joe Mays used to play in the NFL and decided to take a different approach to his body. He switched to natural pain relief instead of relying on medication.
That’s when Latoyia Mays got to work and the Laya Center kicked off.
These days, the business is selling out of items like its Maple Fire which raises your PH level and supports the immune system. It has all kinds of roots in it – like horseradish, garlic, ginger and turmeric.
Osha is another big seller. Latoyia Mays says it’s a herbal tincture that relieves congestion and opens up lung capacity, this is good for regular allergies and sinus and regular cold and flu.
And for all the people who don’t believe in the holistic route, the Mays say they’re even coming around these days to figure out what they can take.
Before going to the Laya Center they ask that you call, so they can talk with you about your health history and arrange curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.