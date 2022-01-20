PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – While many metro bars are anticipating large groups of people on Sunday afternoon, the real crowd at one Parkville bar will come Saturday night.
Al’s Bar & Grill is a home away from home for Bills fans in Parkville and beyond.
Chiefs fans who frequent the local watering hole throughout the year said Bills game weekends are the best time to visit.
“Crazy. Absolutely nuts,” said Chiefs fans and former Parkville resident Robert Benjamin. “You hear the chanting, energy, atmosphere is incredible.”
Members of Chiefs Kingdom said sharing a bar with their opponent isn’t all bad.
“It’s entertaining because they come in from Buffalo all the time,” said Shannon Benjamin.
Buffalo transplant and bar owner Alan Burns is happy to share his piece of home with Chiefs fans week after week. When it comes to Bills-Chiefs playoff games, the sentiment isn’t quite the same.
“It makes me homesick just to have all these people here,” said Burns. “And they’re all here for one reason. They want their Buffalo Bills to win a football game.”
Last year’s playoff matchup wasn’t kind to Bills fans, specifically Burns. He bet a Chiefs bar located in Buffalo, New York that the Bills would come out on top.
He said while he’s confident in his hometown team, he’s retiring that bet this year.
“I had to work on Super Bowl Sunday,” Burns said. “I’m not taking that chance. I want to enjoy it when the Bills when this year.”
The staff at Al’s will crank out orders of traditional Buffalo wings and beer all weekend long. Burn’s made sure his supplier knew just how important wings are to their menu.
Despite supply chain issues and staffing shortages in the industry Burn’s said they’re stocked like it’s the Super Bowl.
He’s hoping out-of-towners walk into his bar feeling like they’re back home.
“I feel proud of that,” Burns said. “It’s a buffalo thing, hard to explain.”
No matter the outcome of the game, the bar is closed on Monday to relax and restock the bar.
