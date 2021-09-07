KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been a tough year and a half for the restaurant industry. More than 110,000 eateries across the country permanently shut down last year.
But, things are starting to look up. One sign of that is a Kansas City barbeque joint reopening its doors after nearly a year of being closed.
Plowboy’s Barbeque at 12th and Main downtown is open for business. It’s conveniently located right next to a streetcar stop, which is normally a prime location for a restaurant but not necessarily last year.
“For this location downtown, when there’s nothing happening downtown and there’s nobody coming into the city for basketball tournaments or concerts or whatever, it really impacts us,” said Plowboys Founder and Chief Pitmaster Todd Johns.
Plowboys Barbeque is an award-winning restaurant with locations in Blue Springs, Overland Park, and downtown KCMO.
All three locations had to close their dining rooms for a while in 2020 during the shutdown.
“Which then forced us to lay off about 44 employees about a year and a half ago. And then, we had to shut down some restaurants as well,” Johns said.
A franchise location in Lincoln, Nebraska, shut down permanently. However, all the Kansas City area locations reopened. The downtown location opened two weeks ago, which is the most recent.
They had hoped to have it open by early summer.
“But, it was just kind of hard to find workers and keep the other two fully staffed, and so it’s taken us a while to get to this point because of COVID or just the worker shortage,” Johns said.
Staffing has been tight since the reopen, too, but word that their signature nachos are back travels fast.
“It started back a lot faster than we thought, so we’re just trying to keep things staffed and keep food on the table,” Johns said.
All locations had to close Labor Day due to staffing.
“Because we just didn’t have enough staff. We could’ve put a crew together but they’ve been working--some of them--six days, some double shifts and everyone just needed a break,” Johns said.
Sometimes, restaurants have to shut down the dining room early on a moment’s notice.
“We’re still pivoting when we have to, trying to keep the dining rooms open, but there have been times when we haven’t been able to do that for lunch or dinner the whole day. That’s kind of where we’re at right now,” Johns said.
