KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Scene Rock Bar on U.S. Highway 40 is continuing to host concerts on their outdoor stage and indoors.
A temporary sign on the front door states they’re open until 10 p.m. in compliance with the latest emergency order.
But Kansas City’s regulated industries division says that wasn’t the case on Nov. 21.
“They came in and shut us down in the middle of a benefit for a former Blue Springs police officer. The man’s got brain cancer and we’re trying to raise money for him,” bartender Molli Cook said.
Cook was there that night.
She says they did not close at 10 p.m. because the benefit was planned before the new emergency order when into effect. She disputes the city’s claim that no staff, half the crowd, and the band were not wearing masks.
“I have not had a single person walk in without a mask on. Not a single person,” she said.
Regulated industries says they are revoking the liquor license for the bar.
“I think it’s ridiculous and we will find a way to carry-on with business regardless. We will find a way to keep going,” Cook said.
Owner John Burke told KCTV5 he’ll take donations instead of selling liquor. Two concerts planned for this weekend are set to go on.
“It just seems like we’re being targeted," Burke said. "It really feels like we’re being targeted because nobody else is having to go through this. Just the bars and restaurants. Fast food doesn’t have to shut down at 10 p.m. They are still open until midnight. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Cook said.
Cook says she’s struggling to make ends meet.
As a bartender, she didn’t qualify for unemployment during the shutdown. Neither do the musicians who play at the venue.
“We’re just trying to feed our families for real and make it through this,” Cook said.
Kansas City has been doing weekly inspections to check for compliance with the latest emergency order, 181 just last weekend.
They have no plans to stop.
