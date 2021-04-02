KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City has decided to cancel this summer's Kansas City Auto Show at the Kansas Speedway, the organization announced Friday morning.
The auto show has been an annual event for almost a century, before it was put on hold for the COVID-19 pandemic. There were hopes the event could return for summer 2021, but ultimately too many auto makers decided to sit out this year's auto show season.
"As a result, we did not want to disappoint attendees who would expect to see all of the cars in one place at one time," said the show's producer Larry Carl. "We are looking forward to next year when the auto show will return to inform, educate and entertain automotive consumers across the entire metro."
The Automotive Dealers Association of Kansas City is a 112-year-old grade organization made up of more than 100 local new car dealerships.
