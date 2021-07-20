UPDATE: Police say Perkins has been found safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police have put out an alert for a missing Kansas City autistic man who should be considered endangered, they say.
Police said Raynier Perkins, 19, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. near Barry Road and Ambassador Drive. He is five-foot-11, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said his autism can cause him to become confused easily.
Anyone knowing of Perkins' whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
