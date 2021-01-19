KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City performer will be performing with some pretty big names tomorrow for the Clean Energy For America Inaugural Ball, one of the many events surrounding President Elect Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.
AY Young started performing in Kansas City years ago. Somewhere along the way, the became passionate about sustainability.
“I’ve been doing concerts powered by renewable energy since 2012. I’ve done almost 900,” Young said. “It’s possible. Anything is possible.”
His dedication to sustainable energy with his “Battery Tour” caught the attention of the United Nations.
He’s now one of the UN’s 17 Young Leaders, working on a global goals project to make the world a better place.
“I’m here to inspire the world to take an action every day toward your dreams and goals, or towards sustainability, or what have you,” Young said.
Wednesday he’ll be performing alongside some big names like Billie Eilish, Akon and Train in a virtual inauguration day event hosted by the group Clean Energy For Biden.
“I’m performing ‘Save The Planet’ for this inauguration, the sustainability anthem that I made,” he said.
Young says he is a little nervous, but mostly excited to a part of such a big movement for change.
“It’s just incredible right now to be able to begin to work with some of the world’s biggest and best people to achieve these global goals,” Young said.
As Young sees things, we’re all outlets for change and if we just get plugged in with one another, the possibilities are endless.
