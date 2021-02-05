KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mahomes, Kelce and Hill. Three big keys to victory on Sunday night. That's how Kansas City artist Mike Debus views this weekend's Super Bowl match-up in his latest paining.
For 20 years, Debus has brought his artistic talents to countless murals and commissions across the country, and
Performance painting entered his repertoire in 2008 and he's been thriving in its challenge and inspiration.
This isn't the first Kansas City Chiefs art that Debus has painted. His website, www.michaeldebus.com also features this Chiefs "pump-up" video with some of his other work.
