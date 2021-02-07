KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It is no secret that Patrick Mahomes has a strong love for ketchup, but have you ever seen ketchup show it’s love for Mahomes? A local artist took an interesting spin to capture the hometown icon.
Beau Constant came up with the unique idea to encapsulate Mahomes in his favorite condiment - ketchup - after watching the show ‘Ink Masters’. In the show, the contestants are often challenged to create art using unusual mediums. He was inspired to make something that was odd but still relevant when he remembered how much of a fan Mahomes is of ketchup.
Constant says it took almost an entire 32 ounce ketchup bottle and eight hours to make, but it needs a few more finishing touches before it’s completely done.
Constant has been creating art since elementary school and is now a fourth-year student at the Kansas State University for architecture. To see more of his unique creations, check out his Instagram page @beauconstant.
What do you think Mahomes would have to say about this work of art?
