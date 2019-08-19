KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kids these days aren’t smoking as much as in decades past, but the number of children and teens using e-cigarettes, or vaping, has skyrocketed over the last couple of years.
Local school districts say they’re already behind on getting the message out, because many students are addicted before they even hit high school.
Kids these days are trying to be healthier by drinking more water, regularly work out, make good food choices, and they’re not smoking cigarettes nearly as much.
But, the nicotine delivery system that markets itself as a “safer alternative” to cigarettes is hooking children in droves, even kids in middle school.
“A lot ... most of the people in high school ... not going to lie,” said Elizabeth Hernandez, a senior in high school, and says while she doesn’t vape, most of the people she’s around do and many of them have never smoked a cigarette.
“I know people who’ve gone straight to vaping ... just skipped the cigarettes,” she said.
Shelby Rebeck is the director of health services for the Shawnee Mission School District.
“it is an epidemic," said said.
Rebeck says they’re having a heck of a time getting in front of a problem that’s only getting worse.
“We’re so behind in responding to this. I think our kids are already physically addicted by the time we’re trying to address it," she said.
The statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tell a troubling tale.
In just one year, the number of middle and high school students using e-cigarettes jumped from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018.
And despite the claims of many manufacturers, the CDC says they’re not safe. They contain ultrafine particles that are inhaled into the lungs and contain cancer causing chemicals and heavy metals.
The CDC also warns "using nicotine in adolescence can harm parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control."
They say the bottom line is they are "unsafe for kids, teens and young adults."
But getting that message across has not been easy.
One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she switched to vaping from cigarettes in high school.
“I stopped smoking cigarettes because it’s just gross and didn’t taste good, but I really like nicotine," she said.
Matthew Murphy graduated from high school last May.
“Like I was in weights class and literally everyone in the locker room would be doing it because there’s no way to do anything about it and the second they walk in you just put them away ... simple as that ... and the smoke goes right away,” he said.
“We started seeing our bathrooms full of students vaping, even at the middle school level,” Rebeck said.
And the fact e-cigarettes are disguised to look like harmless objects only adds to the problem.
“Students are telling us that because you know they look like a flash drive ... teachers don’t know…they’ve dropped them in class and they pick them back up and handed them to the student, ‘Oh! You dropped your flash drive,'” she said.
In June, a task force came together in the state of Kansas, and last week introduced ‘8 Elements of a Vape Free School’ that’ll be sent out to all districts in the state, including how to identify vaping materials, how to talk to your kids and promoting education about the dangers of vaping into the classroom curriculum.
Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and Olathe are all jumping on board the efforts to get a grip on the problem, and many districts in Missouri are as well. Just last week, Blue Springs made the decision to lump e-cigarettes into it’s no tobacco rules on campuses.
In Kansas City, Missouri, vaping products are not allowed, and students are required to take health and wellness courses that talk about the negative effects of vaping. It is the same in Grandview where they’re banned like any other tobacco product.
So, while we’re ahead of the game on fighting cigarettes, there’s a new battle at hand and it’s fierce.
“I feel like it is just as hard, maybe harder, because the concentration of the nicotine in vape solutions is high and so they’re bodies are just physically craving it all the time,” Rebeck said.
She says she hears from parents all the time desperate for information on how to help their children break the addiction to e-cigarettes. She and many others say they’ll do what they can to win this war.
