OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The last known survivor of the attack at Pearl Harbor who lived in the Kansas City metro area has died.
Dorwin F. Lamkin died Sunday at the age of 96.
He was born in North Hudson, Wisconsin in 1922 and joined the United States Navy on his 18th birthday. Lamkin was serving as a corpsman on the USS Nevada at the time of the attack on December 7, 1941.
Lamkin shared his experience of that fateful day with KCTV5 News in 2017.
“Proper language prevents me from describing it in real detail,” he recalled. “It was a mess.”
After surviving that infamous day, Lamkin went on to serve on the USS San Francisco during some of the most brutal fighting in the Pacific Theater. He attended the University of Kansas and became a hospital lab technician, ending his 6 years of service as a pharmacist’s mate 1st class.
After the end of World War II, Lamkin worked in sales until retiring in the mid-1980s and residing in Mission. He was an active member and officer in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, spearheading the effort to build the Pearl Harbor Memorial Park in Mission and supporting the efforts of Heartland Honor Flight.
Services for Dorwin F. Lamkin will be Thursday in Shawnee, and he will be laid to rest Saturday, May 4, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, Missouri.
