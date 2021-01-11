KANSAS CITY. MO (KCTV) -- President Trump could soon be the first president in history to get impeached twice.
Of all the lawmakers who represent parts of the KCTV5 viewing area, only the Democrats had anything to say on the matter.
Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is one of more than 210 sponsors of the resolution of impeachment against President Trump.
“He is a danger and threat to not only the United States, but to the world,” Cleaver said.
The resolution brings forward one article of impeachment for “inciting an insurrection” on January 6th, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the capitol building.
“I think we’re going to find out in the days to come that these guys had sinister plans to take Pelosi captive, put her on trial, and to kill Vice President Pence. This is the United States. We can’t tolerate that,” Cleaver said.
House Republicans blocked a resolution that would have called on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment, to dismiss President Trump from office.
Since that’s not likely to happen, the House hopes to vote on impeachment this week. They have more than enough votes to do so.
“I want the people of my congressional district, whether they support the president or not, to know where I stand. And this is where is stand,” Cleaver said.
It’s unclear if the Senate would move to remove the President from office before President Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but they would at least have the option to.
“If Trump is impeached and the Senate finds out that he’s about to launch war on Iran, or he’s going to try to do something else harmful to the people of the United States, they will have the articles right there at their disposal. They won’t have to wait,” Cleaver said.
Cleaver says he takes no joy in impeachment this time or the last. He was one of the last Democrats to sign off on the first impeachment proceedings, believing the move would not do anything but embolden President Trump since the Senate wouldn’t vote to remove the him from office.
This time he has no doubts, especially considering lingering anxieties about further threats from the President’s supporters.
“We have people threatening to come back to the capital on the 17th and the 20th,” Cleaver said.
So far no Republican has come forward supporting impeachment. But Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have both called for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible"
Cleaver says Republicans have confided in him that they’re conflicted.
“I spoke with two Republican senators, both of whom said Donald Trump was Satan. He was the worst thing to ever happen. But that he had taken control of the hearts and minds of their constituents and if they voted for impeachment, or did anything, that would be the end of their career,” Cleaver said.
Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids tweeted her support of impeachment Monday saying “if the Cabinet Secretaries and Vice President do not invoke the 25th amendment, we must quickly impeach this president and remove him from office.”
Kansas Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner, and Missouri Representatives Sam Graves and Vicky Hartzler did not respond to requests for comment on the impeachment proceedings.
Senators Josh Hawley, Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, and Roy Blunt also have not commented on the subject of impeachment.
