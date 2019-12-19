INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP) -- A Kansas City area man has won a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery's newest Scratchers game called "Power 5s."
The lottery says in a news release that Austin Conley, of Raymore, stopped at a QuikTrip in Independence to cash in a $15 winning ticket. He asked the clerk for three $5 "Kansas City Chiefs" tickets in exchange, but the retailer was sold out of that particular game.
Conley followed a clerk's suggestion and bought three "Power 5s" tickets.
He said he started celebrating when he scratched out a $2,500 prize, not realizing that more surprises were in store. About ten minutes later he uncovered the top prize available on the ticket: $100,000.
