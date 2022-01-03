KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The second half of the school year begins this week for most Kansas City area school districts, largely without mask mandates, as the omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to spread.
Key takeaways:
- Lee's Summit School District resumes classes Monday. All other local districts come back later this week.
- Many schools that had mask mandates through the end of the first semester are now mask-optional as we head into the second half of the year (such as Lee's Summit School District and Liberty School District)
- Shawnee Mission School District is holding a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures.
- More than 2,000 schools nationwide are closed or offering remote learning because of the omicron strain.
- Some school districts, like Seattle and Washington, D.C., are delaying their return to school from the Winter Break.
- Hospitalizations from COVID for children is up 58 percent nationwide in the past week, and up 19 percent for all age groups.
- Fewer than 25 percent of the 74 million Americans under 18 are vaccinated, according to the Centers For Disease Control.
