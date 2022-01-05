UPDATE: The news conference has begun and can be watched here.
------------------------------
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Chief medical officers from hospitals around the Kansas City metro will hold a joint news conference Wednesday morning about the rising number of COVID hospitalizations, as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread.
Hospital officials say even though Omicron has so far been less mild than previous forms of COVID-19, the huge number of infections has placed a growing burden on hospitals, and put care of all patients in jeopardy. That's due to not just an influx of patients, but a staff shortage, since hospital staffers are also getting sick from coronavirus.
Around 600 workers at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS, were out sick Tuesday, as the hospital is treating 120 COVID patients. Of those 120 patients, 80 are active infections, with 76 of those active infection patient unvaccinated. Nineteen patients are in the ICU, with 15 on the ventilator. All of KU Hospital's patients on the ventilator are unvaccinated, said Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites.
Those numbers have been climbing rapidly in the past week. Doctors are urging those who have held out to this point to get vaccinated, and get a booster shot when able.
"You want to keep schools open? How are you going to do that if everybody's sick?" a frustrated Stites said Tuesday morning during the KU Hospital daily coronavirus briefing. "If all your staff are off, all your kids are sick, how are you going to do that? Keep businesses open? If we don't take the rules of infection control seriously, this curve will bend us. It's already bending your hospitals right now."
That joint news conference with Kansas City area hospitals is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday. We will carry that live on KCTV5.com and on the KCTV5 News Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.