KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City activated its Extreme Weather Plan for homeless people Thursday morning, as temperatures remain below freezing after several inches of snow fell on the area.
The plan includes coordination with city staff and local service providers to make sure local homeless people have a warm place to go while temperatures are dangerously low.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until this weekend, with much of Thursday feeling below zero, according to KCTV5 meteorologists.
Homeless people in Kansas City are allowed to take refuge in public buildings, city community centers and warming centers. RideKC also provides a warming bus on cold weather days.
Warming centers in Kansas City are available at:
• Garrison, 1124 E. Fifth Street KCMO 64106, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Gregg/Klice, 1600 John Buck O'Neil Way KCMO 64108, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
• KC North, 3930 N.E. Antioch Road KCMO 64117, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Southeast,4201 E. 63rd Street KCMO 64130, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
• The remaining six community centers will be CLOSED.
