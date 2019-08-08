JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured two others this July.
Wade Bentley from Kansas City has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of class A unlawful use of a weapon, one count of class B unlawful use of a weapon, one count of class E unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to court records filed on Thursday, officers went to the 3700 block of Independence Avenue on July 20 after someone called that said there was shooting.
When they arrived, they found one victim who then pointed officers in the direction of Roberts and Askew, where the shooting reportedly actually happened.
When officers got there, they found two female victims. One had been shot and the other was not wounded. They also found the homicide victim, Leon Robinson.
Witnesses told the police that the shooting started in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue when the suspect allegedly stole marijuana.
Witnesses described him as angry and said that he was carrying a chrome gun in his waistband just before he shot Robinson.
He continued to shoot and hit one person in the leg before he fled the scene.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.
