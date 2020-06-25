KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas added a November ballot measure asking voters if the Kansas City Police Department should be locally controlled.
Of the people who were standing behind the mayor on the steps of City Hall, most were supportive of the Mayor’s announcement.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge spoke with a few men who have been protesting police brutality day after day. They said this is only the first step of many when it comes to police reform.
Just a few hours after Mayor Lucas announced the new ballot question, a group of people from Leavenworth stood at the steps of the police headquarters to show their support for officers. The group’s organizer said it’s just a coincidence they showed up on the same day that the mayor added a local control question to the ballot.
Opponents of local control argue a local board can more easily get involved in local politics. Meanwhile, supporters of the change said it is a way to better interact with the community.
“I see a chance to actually make change and, as long as we do our part, we can do it,” said Ledet Brown, President of Black KC Family.
St. Louis got local control of its police department in 2013. Mayor Lucas explained that cities like St. Louis, which have local control, don’t always see benefits when it comes to a decrease in violent crime.
Mayor Lucas said the city has made some mistakes that he would make sure Kansas City doesn’t repeat if the local control vote is successful.
He believes local control will help with community-police relations and homicide numbers if done correctly.
He also pointed out he’s taking a slower approach than Minneapolis councilmembers. He could have gone straight to the governor himself asking for local control, but is instead asking voters to weigh in.
He said, “I believe that we make sustained changes, particularly in the areas we can. For me, as a lawmaker, that includes the laws we have in this city. For me, as a police commissioner, that includes policies and procedures at the Board of Police Commissioners, and me as mayor that means thinking of ways we can change and involve the public, up to and including a referendum to ask their view on local control long term.”
KCTV5 News reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police. The group said it is not commenting on the new ballot question at this time.
The KCPD pointed us to a blog post from Chief Rick Smith last year. In that post, Smith defends the current structure of the department, saying local control would more likely mean local political control.
Mayor Lucas said he wants Kansas City to be an example.
He said, “That’s how we make a change and that’s where I hope and how I hope we won’t see tragedies like George Floyd’s murder,” he said. “I hope we won’t see tragedies like that in Kansas City. I hope there are a lot of people looking at us two, three, four, or five years from now saying, ‘Kansas City got it right on homicides. Kansas City got it right on police-community relations. Kansas City got it right on how we keep people involved.’”
