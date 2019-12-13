KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been a while since Kansas City has seen a big snowfall, but we don’t want to repeat what you already know. So, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster asked Kansas Citians to separate the obvious from the useful.
The sun was out on Friday, but snow is on the way.
So, you’ll soon hear this advice: “When you’re shoveling, take your time. Watch out for your back.” Or even, as AJ Bhakta mentioned, “Stretch before you shovel.”
“You’re tired of hearing that?” Webster asked. “I’m tired of hearing that,” Bhakta said. “I don’t need to stretch.”
We’ll try not to draw your attention to it...
“Showing shovels and salt and all that stuff every year,” Curtis Powell remarked. “We know we got to have it.”
Well, maybe.
“I just remembered I should probably go get rock salt just in case,” said Christina Ramirez while talking to Webster. “I just thought of that,” she said with a chuckle.
We didn’t even tell her, just asked for grievances in front of a hardware store.
Then there’s “you have to wear the proper clothing,” which was brought up by Danny Hamilton.
Moms, your kids say you do it, too.
“I already know I need to wear a coat,” noted Deja Garcia.
However, it seems there are some things worth repeating. For example, the warnings about bridges and overpasses and, as Bhakta’s son noted, how people need to slow down!
“You would think it would be obvious, but I believe these fools need to hear that,” Logan Sullivan said.
“So, you forget? You need us to remind you every year,” Webster asked Susan Johnson. “Oh yeah, yeah," Johnson said. "Definitely.”
“It’s a better reminder than ‘stretch before shoveling,’” Bhakta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.