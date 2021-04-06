KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas Citians have renewed the city's 1% earnings tax.
A healthy majority of voters agreed to renew the tax, which has been in place since 1963.
The tax applies to all Kansas City residents regardless of where they work, people who work within Kansas City limits but live elsewhere, and any businesses located in or doing business in Kansas City.
It's expected to generate $292.2 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and it makes up around 45 percent of the city's general fund revenue.
The general fund revenue is instrumental in funding public safety budgets.
The tax was last renewed in 2016 and is required to be renewed every five years, according to state law.
