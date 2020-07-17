KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There were two groups protesting near City Hall on Friday and each was fighting for a different cause.
So, KCTV5’s Greg Payne went there to see exactly what the two groups were protesting against.
Both groups utilized the downtown area to spread their messages.
One group was there to fight against Operation Legend, which is bringing federal enforcement to the city to crack down on violence. The group says that, instead of helping, the operation will "criminalize, terrorize and destroy our Black and brown communities."
This other group was fighting against recently signed Senate Bill 600,
“You aren’t listening to the people in your city at all,” said Darrien Richmond with Fight for Freedom KC.
That was the message protestors from Fight for Freedom KC, were sending to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Some are upset the governor signed Missouri Senate Bill 600 last week.
Part of the bill says that anyone convicted of murder will be ineligible for probation. It also creates harsher penalties for those convicted of armed criminal action and for those previously convicted of a dangerous felony who are later are caught illegally owning a gun. It also reduces the barriers to bringing gang members to justice.
Officials said the bill is meant to lower the violence in Missouri by cracking down on repeat offenders,
However, protestors said this is a way to give police more power over the people.
They want to repeal the bill and reallocate funds into social service programs that address economic inequality, housing, food assistance, education, and mental health services.
“You don’t need to be trying to fill a broken jail system with more prisoners right now,” said Richmond. “People in the city need help with everything that’s going on. They don’t need easier ways for you to criminalize them and throw them in prison.”
As mentioned previously, there were two protests with different messages. However, both planned to continue spreading their message throughout the evening.
