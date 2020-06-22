KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Family and friends gathered in a parking lot at the corner of 18th and Vine to hold a vigil for 22-year-old Marcus Stone who lost his life over the weekend. The district is a big part of Kansas City’s history, but many don’t think it gets the same treatment as other entertainment districts.

18th and Vine is Kansas City’s Jazz District, it’s what put Kansas City on the map.

People who live and work in the area don’t think it gets the respect it deserves.

“There’s no good reason why any other place is getting developed over the Jazz District that Kansas City is known for. The only way that could happen is if they are discriminating actively against the district,” building owner Henry Service said.

Service says he’s the largest private property owner in the district. The city owns most of the other buildings and that includes the blighted property they have yet to do anything with.

“The city needs to fix up its property you can’t go down to any other district, sit in the parking lot in a lawn chair and drink and if it was a viable business there then they wouldn’t do that and all this talk about patrols, how many murders do we have to have down here before they come down and police us like they do every other community,” Service said.

He’s talking about the second homicide that’s happened in the 18th and Vine district in as many weekends.

Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson represents the area. She says there is a package that will be presented Wednesday at the neighborhood and public safety meeting to address things like adding cameras, lighting, programming and blighted buildings.

But right now, she is focused on getting more officers to patrol the area immediately.

“My goal is to make sure we have at least six to eight off duty officers on Fridays and Saturdays beginning this week to help with the public safety presence,” Robinson said.

That’s just a small step in helping to create the dream 18th and Vine district Service and other business owners would like to one day see. They want nice buildings like they have in other districts, a police presence, a community improvement district and improved things for people to do in the community.

“Don’t give us anything more than you’ve given any other community because we’re not about asking for handouts, we don’t want handouts, what we want is as much as you’ve given everything else and we’re not getting that,” Service said.

KCTV5 News went to the mayor with some of the concerns the community has about the area.

“Our hope is by reactivating the community improvement district, make sure that business owners and the city that owns a lot of the property will be able to have that heightened security, there’s always more lighting but then there’s another real challenge that we have which is that both of the recent homicide incidents, the shooting incidents occurred long after hours one at about two in the morning the other at about 1:30 am after all the businesses nearby had closed and so we continue to run into challenges with the fact that people are lingering and all too often they are lingering with firearms,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

There’s a town hall meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Black Archives of Mid-America to talk about the state of the 18th and Vine district.