FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case out of Johnson County later this week, the second case out of Kansas to be taken up by high court this session.
An Overland Park family is in Washington anxiously waiting the arguments on Wednesday.
The father of that family is one of three men who were pulled over in Johnson County, which lead to the men getting arrested on identity theft charges. If convicted of the crimes, the men could be deported.
Kansas City immigration attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford explained that the state of Kansas went after the three immigrants for using fake social security numbers to work at area restaurants.
The evidence from those charges came from I-9 employment forms, which are federal documents. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state doesn’t have the authority to use federal forms to decide a person’s right to work.
Sharma-Crawford believes that if the high court overturns that decision, it would have huge ramification on immigration policy.
“I think it would fundamentally alter the fabric of how immigration policy is enforced between the state and the federal government in the United States,” she told KCTV5 News from Washington.
While the state of Kansas contends the case is about identity theft and not immigration law, Sharma-Crawford says that’s just not true since a felony conviction would open the door for deportation.
“This case is about the ability of the state to enforce federal immigration policy,” she said. “I think that was part of the scheme, which is to convict of the crimes after which they wouldn’t be able to legalize their status. So not only were you criminally convicting them you were also ensuring they would be exiled from the United States.”
Sharma-Crawford is confident the justices will reaffirm the Kansas Supreme Court despite the conservative majority on the high court.
The Trump Administration wrote a brief to the Supreme Court in this case supporting the State of Kansas, as did 12 other states.
Other Kansas cases being heard by the Supreme Court involve Kansas’ ban of insanity pleas in court and a traffic stop case out of Douglas County.
