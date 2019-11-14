KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In September, we told you about a teen suffering from lung issues because of vaping and the Kansas high school student sat down with us to share the scary reality.
Now, the state’s Board of Education is one step closer to protecting students.
We’ve seen it time and time again this year as the sickness spreads across the country, putting people at risk. Just this week, a double lung transplant was performed on a teen in Detroit.
“I've seen lungs in bad condition, but this is by far the worst,” said Dr. Hassan Nemeh a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Earlier this year, a step was taken to fight back by a south-central Kansas school district. “Our board unanimously voted to sue the JUUL company,” said Kevin McWhorter with the Goddard School District.
Then the loathe district took action, too.
Now the state Board of Education is looking at a total ban of vaping products.
A survey of public high school students in Kansas shows nearly 49% have used a vape product for tobacco. That’s up from almost 35% from two years ago. Within 30 days of the survey, 22% of the students had vaped.
“It’s frightening,” said Janet Waugh with the Kansas Board of Education. “It’s frightening. There’s no doubt in my mind that this vaping has targeted young people.”
Waugh said they’ve already taken steps to protect students.
“I’ve had several superintendents tell me this is one of their most serious problems, is vaping,” she said.
The Board of Education also set their 2020 legislative agenda, including making the legal age to buy tobacco 21 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.