FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) drives to the basket past Wofford center Matthew Pegram, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan. The University of Kansas and Adidas announced Wednesday, April 24, 2019, an extension of their contract through 2031, despite an FBI investigation centered on the footwear and apparel company that cast a negative light on the Jayhawks' athletic programs. The Jayhawks have worn Adidas gear since 2005. The original eight-year agreement was extended by six years through 2019, then another extension was put on hold last fall amid the investigation. The new deal is worth $14 million annually.