TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt warned people to exercise caution if they are approached regarding the third round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.
As was the case with the previous checks, the AG says people should be wary of scammers who offer to help people get their checks.
"This latest round of federal stimulus is larger than the second round, and it has been expanded to cover more Kansans who may have been ineligible during the earlier rounds," Schmidt said. "I caution all Kansans to use caution to prevent loss of the money they are entitled to receive."
His office provided the following facts to keep in mind in order to avoid being scammed:
- The IRS won't ask you to pay anything up front to get your stimulus check.
- There are no fees or charges associated with getting your stimulus check.
- No one from the federal government will call, email or text you and ask for your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card number. "Anyone who does this is a scammer," Schmidt's office said.
- Anyone calling and telling you that they can get the check to you today is a scammer. "Our best advice is to not answer calls, emails or text messages from phone numbers or email addresses you do not know," his office said. "If you do answer a phone call, once you realize it’s not someone you know, just hang up."
- "The Federal Trade Commission has warned of residential facilities requiring that residents on Medicaid sign over their funds, claiming that because the person is on Medicaid the facility is entitled to the payment," his office said. "But Congress provided for the impact payments in the form of a tax credit, which under federal tax law do not count as 'resources' for the purposes of being eligible for federal benefits programs like Medicaid. Because of this classification, residential homes cannot assert a right to the payment merely because the resident is on Medicaid."
If you have been contacted by a scammer impersonating the federal government asking for information relating to the stimulus (or any other COVID-19 scam), you can file a complaint with the AG's Consumer Protection Division online at www.ag.ks.gov. You can also call 1-800-432-2310 to request a paper complaint form be mailed to you.
More information on how to protect yourself from scammers can be found at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.