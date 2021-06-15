FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with other Republicans to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature the power to overturn state agencies' administrative regulations, at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Behind him are Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., right, R-Olathe.