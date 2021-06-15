TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt noted two changes that will come about as a result of the state's emergency declaration expiring, one of which affects the "profiteering from a disaster" statute.
Kansas has been under an emergency declaration since March 20 of last year. Today, a legislative council declined to meet and consider the governor's request to extend it. That means the state of emergency will expire at midnight.
As such, temporary provisions regarding open meetings and profiteering that were put into effect to address the emergency will also go away.
"Operation of a Kansas law regulating the prices of goods and services during a state of disaster emergency will also expire," a release from Schmidt's office says.
"The law, known as the 'profiteering from a disaster' statute, generally prohibits unjustifiably raising prices for goods and services for which consumer demand is likely to increase because of an emergency," it continues. "In response to the emergency declaration in 2020, Schmidt’s office launched a special online form for consumers to report suspected profiteering. With the expiration of the emergency declaration, this special complaint form will no longer be in use."
Additionally, public bodies and agencies that are subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) must now allow the public to attend meetings in person, the release says.
"Following the state of disaster emergency declaration last March, Schmidt adopted a regulation allowing public bodies and agencies to comply with the KOMA while conducting meetings virtually, as long as members of the public were able to, without cost, listen to and, if available, observe video of the meeting," it says. "With the expiration of the state of disaster emergency declaration, that regulation will no longer apply."
Schmidt notes that this does not stop public bodies and agencies from providing virtual access to meetings for members of the public who are unable to or uncomfortable attending a public meeting in person.
