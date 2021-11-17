WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas is getting a jumpstart on federal officials and will now offer Covid-19 booster shots to all adults.
This announcement was made this morning by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. Meanwhile, the FDA is set to decide at some point this week whether to approve boosters for everyone 18 or older.
This afternoon, Gloria Parker made a quick stop at the old K-Mart on State avenue in KCK, for her first Covid-19 vaccine shot.
“My doctor wanted me to wait because I’m allergic to the flu shot and it’s been so many years ago. I didn’t know which one I had, so I had to make sure it was okay for me to take the vaccine for COVID," says Parker.
While Parker is getting her first shot, some were getting their last.
“I just learned that I have a heart murmur, so getting the booster shot was not life or death but made me feel much better,” says Mary Smith who got the booster vaccine today.
Previously, the booster was only available for those that met a certain criterion, such as those who are immunocompromised or over the age of 65 years old.
Even though both ladies were already eligible to get the COVID booster shot before Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement, they are still happy it gives Kansans ages 18 and up the opportunity to get the booster shot.
“I think it’s wonderful, she’s been very proactive trying to take care of the people of Kansas and they haven’t always been on the same page as her, she’s ahead of the game with everything concerning this pandemic,” Smith said.
“I think it’s fine that we can get the booster shot because we need it,” Park said.
Those interested in getting the shot must wait two months after taking the Johnson and Johnson single dose or 6 months after taking the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Kansas health officials say Kelly's decision is important in protecting Kansans from a potential winter surge.
“It’s going to get colder; we are going to lose the advantage of the outdoors to the virus. We are going to spend more time indoors and the virus loves the indoor environment. We have holidays coming with families and other people so it’s very important,” said Dr. Samni Areola, the Director for the Department of Health and Environment in Johnson county.
Officials from the Johnson County and Wyandotte County health departments say even with more people eligible to get the shot, they feel confident in their vaccine supply.
