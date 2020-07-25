MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- If you have received seeds in the mail that appear to be from China and that you didn't order, departments of agriculture across the country are asking you not to plant them.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that "several" Kansas residents have received such unsolicited packages. They may be labeled as jewelry or have Chinese writing on them.
The types of seeds are unknown, but the KDA is asking that people not plant them. They say they could be invasive species, introduce diseases to other plants here, or harm livestock.
Invasive species can "wreak havoc" on the environment, displace or kill native plants and insects, or severely damage crops.
Instead of planting these mysterious seeds, do not even open them. Then, contact the KDA by calling 785-564-6698 or emailing KDA.PPWC@ks.gov. You can also go to the complaint reporting portion of their site by clicking here and report a seed complaint.
"Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in several other states across the United States over the last several days," the KDA said.
Indeed, the Washington State Department of Agriculture posted a picture of unsolicited seeds on their Facebook page and is also asking that their residents not open or plant them for the same reasons.
There are also some news reports saying that this has happened in Utah, Virginia, and Lousiana. On the other side of the pond, Daily Mail is claiming it's happening in Britain as well.
