MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, K-State announced that they are streamlining the commencement ceremonies scheduled for Nov. 20-22 due to a projected surge in COVID-19 cases.
The release from the university said, "The new plan calls for no speeches or processionals, but students will still have their name called in an on-stage recognition, and a photo opportunity in regalia with a diploma cover. Family members and friends will be invited to attend virtually, as the university does not want to promote travel during an expanding pandemic. Previous plans included short commencement addresses and allowed each student to have two guests."
“We understand the importance of these ceremonies to our graduates, faculty and staff,” said Richard B. Myers, president of the university. “However, given the recent surge in cases and the consequent strain on medical resources throughout the state, we must take every precaution with these events. We know these changes will cause disappointment, but our first priority is the safety of the K-State family and our host communities.”
More information from the university can be found here and here.
