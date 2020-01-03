MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas State University Police Department is investigating after a utility terrain vehicle and money from an ATM were stolen.
The thefts happened early in the morning between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 of last year.
The utility vehicle was last seen on the eastern side of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Dec. 27 at about 6:20 a.m.
A suspect was seen with a different utility vehicle that had an attached trailer on the western side of the stadium in a residential area at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 29. The suspect returned that second vehicle to the stadium later that morning.
The money taken from the ATM was in $10 and $20 denominations. The university said it may smell like a cleaning solution and have a yellow tint. The bills may also be brittle but wrinkled.
K-State police released photos of two suspects, a vehicle in and around the area at the time of the incident, cash left at the scene, and a stock photo of the stolen UTV.
Police ask that anyone with information about these cases call 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu.
The police are especially interested in home security video and eyewitness accounts from the neighborhood surrounding the stadium, which may have recorded or seen related activity.
