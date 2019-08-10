KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two juveniles are in custody Saturday night after a police chase ends in a crash.
Police were led on a pursuit around 8:15 p.m. where two juveniles were driving a stolen vehicle.
The juveniles crashed the vehicle in the area of 33rd and Bales and then proceeded to run.
A short time later, they were both caught and put into custody.
Police said that one of the juveniles was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
