KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night.
According police dispatch, it happened in the 8500 block of E. 69th St.
The victim, a minor, sustained minor injuries due to being "grazed" by a bullet.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.