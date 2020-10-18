INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 Highway at Noland Road just after midnight.
Officers say an eastbound Chevrolet 1500 pickup struck a bicyclist that was crossing south across U.S. 24 Highway. The bicycle was being ridden by a juvenile female, from Independence.
The juvenile female bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured.
Witness reports indicate that the bicyclist was crossing the intersection while she had a red traffic light.
The crash remains under investigation.
