JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man who was found in a Lenexa storage unit with his dismembered wife’s body is spending the next eight years in prison.
Justin Rey was sentenced in a Johnson County courtroom Friday to 104 months in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Rey was found guilty in January of three felony counts sexual exploitation of a child and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and contributing to a child's misconduct.
Despite being found with his wife’s body, Rey did not face any charges in relation to her death. In testimony, Rey said he dismembered the corpse because he feared authorities would take his children.
Rey was scheduled to be sentenced earlier this spring but that was delay when he argued that his case should be thrown out and that his lawyer was incompetent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.